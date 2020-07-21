1/1
Karen Hoff
1945 - 2020
Karen Hoff

Karen Hoff born 1945, a longtime resident of Naples, FL passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a long time battle with cancer. Karen is survived by her soulmate and husband of 52 years, Terry Hoff as well as her sons, Jason and Ryan, daughter-in-law Allison and grandson Aiden Hoff born February 8th, 2020 whom she finally met and held on June 16th due to the corona virus and compromised health condition. Her other surviving relative is her brother Carmen Richards.

Karen graduated from Baldwin Wallace of Ohio then received her master's degree from Nova University of Miami in school guidance and was a beloved guidance counselor in Naples for over thirty years. She worked at Gulfview Middle School, Naples High School and Pine Ridge Middle School both as a counselor and department head until her retirement in 2014. After her retirement she continued working with Collier High School seniors helping them prepare their college applications.

Karen was an extremely active individual who was the President of the Junior Women's Club, she also enjoyed racket ball, tennis and palates, as well as motorcycling with her husband and son, once traveling through the Swiss Alps on their Harleys, most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her loving family.

Karen was loved by the students she encountered and continued to follow them long after they graduated. Last year she attended the 20th reunion of the class of 1999 who she worked with at Gulfview Middle through Naples High.

Karen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, counselor and a dear friend to all who knew her and admired her style and grace. Her legacy will continue for a long time to come as she touched the lives of hundreds of students who she helped along the way. But most of all, by our family, she is our rock and will always be in our hearts.

To watch the service via live streaming, visit Hodges Facebook page. Streaming will start 5 minutes prior to services.






Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
3 entries
July 21, 2020
You was a great role model to me and the rest of the Naples High School class of 1999. You will be missed but never forgotten...
Ricky Herrera
Student
July 21, 2020
Sending prayers your way for you and your family. Karen was a wonderful FRIEND at Pine Ridge and Naples High. I could always rely on her for a positive word whenever we or any staff member was having a difficult day. Karen's smile was always contagious. Rest In Peace my wonderful friend. You will be missed.
Ken French
Coworker
July 21, 2020
I met Mrs Hoff when I was in fifth grade and I loved from the first day I met her. I was blessed to meet her family over the years and become good friends Terry Jason and Ryan. Mrs Hoff helped me graduate on time because I had too many tardies. She was a first class Hall of Fame member of Life. In a world full of darkness Mrs Hoff was a beautiful light. This is a very sad day for The Gulfview and NHS Community. Mr Hoff, Jason and Ryan and the Baby are in my thoughts and prayers.
Evan Wilson
Student
