Karen L. Howick
Karen L Howick was born March 29, 1945, the second daughter of Alfred and Louise Howick. Born and raised in Detroit, Karen was a creative and adventurous child who pressed the boundaries in exploring the world around her. Her imagination was surpassed only by her initiative and drive. A proud graduate of the University of Michigan and the Center for Creative Studies, she first pursued a career as a photographer. She proceeded to earn a Masters degree in English from the University of California. Later, while visiting a friend in Oklahoma, she began a career as a landman before choosing to study law at Oklahoma City University. She realized she found her calling in law and earned a degree and went on to pursue a decades-long career in Oklahoma City, practicing securities law. It was at OCU that she met her future wife and love of her life, Marjorie Downing. She continued to break through the restrictive norms and fight for women's equality. She was licensed to appear before the US Supreme Court, and received a decision from District Judge Richard Maitsch allowing the victims and survivors of the Oklahoma City Bombing to watch the trial of Timothy McVeigh on closed-circuit television. In the 1990s Karen started sharing her time between Naples, FL and Oklahoma City and permanently relocating to Florida, where she enjoyed time with her Naples United Church of Christ family. Over a decade ago, Karen began her struggle with respiratory issues but continued to cook Polish Easter family dinner, bake Christmas cookies for dear ones, and spend time with her grandchildren at the pool, at tea parties, and her annual pumpkin-themed pirate and princess parties. She is survived by her wife, Marjorie, her sisters, Joy and Beatrice, sons, Gene (Hortensia), John (Emma), Jeffrey (Kathleen), and her grandchildren, Leon, Dexter, Esteban, Victoria, Juan Carlos, Morgan, her niece and nephews, Tim, Andrea.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020