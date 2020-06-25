Karen M. Daly
Naples - The arms of the Lord were opened on Saturday June 21st to allow Karen Mary Coakley Daly to enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Karen was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 4th, 1965, raised and educated in Staten Island, N. Y. Karen is survived by her loving husband Patrick, her Mother, Mary and stepdad William Coakley. She is also survived by her devoted brother, Timothy Coakley and sister in law Erin all of Naples. Karen was blessed to have a life long friend, Danielle LaRubio of Naples and Staten island always at her side. She will be missed by all including her loyal dog Bella. Karen was an HR/Payroll Administer in her business career and worked for Lippert Components for 14 years being responsible for payroll for thousands of employees. She was an avid football fan and always routed for the NY Jets, always the optimist. Karen was a total outgoing Neapolitan, and her husband Patrick owned and operated the Parrot Bar and Grill for 10 years. Every year Karen and her husband sponsored a charity fund raiser event at their bar and restaurant for the Naples Zoo. As an animal lover, donations to any pet charity would be appreciated. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. For online condolences visit www.Fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.