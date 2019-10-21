Services
Karl "Pott" "Rob" Potteiger

Naples - Rob "Pott" Potteiger, Loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully in his home in Naples, FL on October 13, 2019 at the age of 65. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Fuller Funeral Home East. Services will begin at 3:00 pm followed by a Memorial Service to honor Assistant Chief Potteiger. For full obit and online condolences visit www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
