Karl "Rob" "Pott" Potteiger
Naples - Rob "Pott" Potteiger, Loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully in his home in Naples, FL on October 13, 2019 at the age of 65. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Fuller Funeral Home East. Services will begin at 3:00 pm followed by a Memorial Service to honor Assistant Chief Potteiger. For full obit and online condolences visit www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019