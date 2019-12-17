|
|
Katherine Ann Manha
Naples - Katherine Ann Manha, of Naples, Florida, born on November 18, 1955 in Fresno, California, to Herb and Betty Meade, peacefully passed away on December 14, 2019 at the age of 64. Kathy bravely and faithfully battled cancer but after years of fighting, she answered Jesus' call home and is now filled with joy in his presence.
Soon after meeting the love of her life, Neal, the two were married on November 21, 1992 in Lake Tahoe, California. Kathy and Neal made a home and raised their family in Fresno where Neal worked as a Police Sergeant for over 37 years. After retirement, Neal, Kathy, and their daughter Kelly moved to Naples, Florida to be close to family and most important to Kathy, grandchildren.
Kathy was a loving wife, mother and grandma. She served her family, especially Kelly and her grandkids, with unwavering dedication. She selflessly gave of her time to care for family and friends in need. One of the many blessings Kathy's family cherishes is Kathy's homemade quilts. Kathy always said she sewed her love into each stich.
As Kathy's health declined, Neal and their children Kimberly and Kelly faithfully cared for her and surrounded her with love. Kathy's greatest comfort was hearing the reading of God's Word and calling on Jesus' name in prayer.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 27 years, Neal; children: Kelly, Kimberly (Michael), Clay (Tiffany), and Kristin; grandchildren: Langston, Charlton, Olivia, Garrison, and Trace; siblings: Mary, Laura, and Stephen, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 West Elkcam Circle, Marco Island, Florida 34145. All are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. A lunch will be served at the church immediately following the service. Flowers can be sent to Marco Presbyterian Church.
Another service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Smith-Nelson Funeral Home in Kendall, Wisconsin, which will be followed by a burial at the South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Wellington, Wisconsin.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019