Katherine M. Nolan



Naples, FL



Katherine M. Flynn (Nolan) graduated from Hahnemann Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, receiving her RN in April 1943. She enlisted in the Army in August 1943 and reported to MacDill Army Air Field where she met her future husband of 60 years, James Nolan.



She landed on Utah Beach, with the 53rd Field Hospital, as part of the Normandy Invasion and was a heavy casualty field hospital nurse in five major battles (Normandy, Northern France, Central Europe, Ardennes, Rhineland). She earned five battle stars, moving with the troops from France to Belgium to Holland to Germany. When hostilities ended, the 53rd treated survivors of Nazi concentration camps as well as American POW's.



After the war she married then Captain James Nolan who became a career Air Force Officer retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Her two oldest sons, James and John, served in Vietnam, her youngest son, Stephen, served in Afghanistan and her granddaughter, Erin, served in Iraq. Katherine was an active member of the Veteran's of the Battle of the Bulge, a charter member of Women in Military Service for America (WIMSA), and a member of the Reserve Officers Association (ROA).



In 2007 she was awarded the highest French order of merit, The Legion of Honor, by the government of France. Her husband passed away in 2005. They had been residents of Naples since 1971. She is survived by six children, James Nolan and his wife Grace, John Nolan and his partner Mike Sherhart, Catherine (the late Dennis) Heston, Steve Nolan and his wife Barbara Simmons, Mary Anne Battaglia and her husband Raymond, Grace Barr and her husband John Wadman, as well as 14 beloved grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



A memorial service in her honor will be held this Wednesday March 13th, 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, at Avow Hospice Ispiri Community Center.



In lieu of flowers donations in honor of 1st Lieutenant Katherine M. Nolan to The Women In Military Service For America Memorial (WIMSA), web-site: womensmemorial.org would be greatly appreciated. Our mother was a Field Representative in the founding of this beautiful memorial in Arlington Cemetery. Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019