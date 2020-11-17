1/
Katherine Millivolte
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Millivolte

Naples - Katherine Millevolte (78) passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 7, 2020, at NCH in Naples, FL.

Kathy was born July 14, 1942, in Oyster Bay, NY, and grew up in Hicksville, NY, where she enjoyed friends, family, school and sports.. Following studies at The University of Wisconsin—LaCrosse, Kathy married John Hanitz and moved to the East Coast.

They returned to Wisconsin, eventually to Green Bay, where Kathy lived for the next 44 years. During that time, Kathy raised her sons, taught CCD, earned a degree in Social Work, and found work as the Activity Director at the Salvation Army. Later she worked as the Director of Crime Prevention for the Green Bay Police Department, developing several successful programs.

In 1995, Kathy met Jane Eberly, and they have shared life together for the past 25 years. Kathy loved golf, volleyball, the Green Bay Packers, and Northern Wisconsin. Fishing was a favorite activity. There are wonderful— often entertaining -- memories of time with Kathy "Up North." In 2013, Kathy and Jane moved full time to Naples, Florida. There, she enjoyed fishing, shell collecting, time with people she loved, and writing poetry, often published in The Avocet.

Kathy will be deeply missed by her sons - John Hanitz (Wisconsin), Michael Hanitz (Arizona), and Eric Hanitz (Arizona); four beloved grandchildren—Joe (Florida), Zach (Florida), Annabelle (Wisconsin), and Nate (Wisconsin); a great-granddaughter Phoebe (Florida); a brother Lou Millevolte (Wisconsin) and a sister Patricia Caroleo (Maryland). Kathy will also be greatly missed by her friends, especially dear friends Kathy Mercier, Barb Vermey, and Nancy Doran.

A service is not yet planned. Contributions may be made in Kathy's memory to the Naples Humane Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Legacy Options LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved