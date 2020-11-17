Katherine MillivolteNaples - Katherine Millevolte (78) passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 7, 2020, at NCH in Naples, FL.Kathy was born July 14, 1942, in Oyster Bay, NY, and grew up in Hicksville, NY, where she enjoyed friends, family, school and sports.. Following studies at The University of Wisconsin—LaCrosse, Kathy married John Hanitz and moved to the East Coast.They returned to Wisconsin, eventually to Green Bay, where Kathy lived for the next 44 years. During that time, Kathy raised her sons, taught CCD, earned a degree in Social Work, and found work as the Activity Director at the Salvation Army. Later she worked as the Director of Crime Prevention for the Green Bay Police Department, developing several successful programs.In 1995, Kathy met Jane Eberly, and they have shared life together for the past 25 years. Kathy loved golf, volleyball, the Green Bay Packers, and Northern Wisconsin. Fishing was a favorite activity. There are wonderful— often entertaining -- memories of time with Kathy "Up North." In 2013, Kathy and Jane moved full time to Naples, Florida. There, she enjoyed fishing, shell collecting, time with people she loved, and writing poetry, often published in The Avocet.Kathy will be deeply missed by her sons - John Hanitz (Wisconsin), Michael Hanitz (Arizona), and Eric Hanitz (Arizona); four beloved grandchildren—Joe (Florida), Zach (Florida), Annabelle (Wisconsin), and Nate (Wisconsin); a great-granddaughter Phoebe (Florida); a brother Lou Millevolte (Wisconsin) and a sister Patricia Caroleo (Maryland). Kathy will also be greatly missed by her friends, especially dear friends Kathy Mercier, Barb Vermey, and Nancy Doran.A service is not yet planned. Contributions may be made in Kathy's memory to the Naples Humane Society.