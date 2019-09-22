|
|
Katherine Rose Genovese
Bonita Springs - Katherine Rose Genovese, 86, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Formerly of North Bellmore, LI, NY she had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 2006. She was born June 15, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY a daughter of the late Louis and Helen (Petropoulos) Marett.
Katherine was an avid card player who enjoyed playing poker and she was known as the queen while playing Left Right Center. She enjoyed merlot and Hawaiian rolls but her greatest passion was her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 61 years, Angelo Michael Genovese who died March 1, 2017.
Survivors include her loving children, Angela (Dan) DeLuca of Baiting Hollow, LI, NY, Kathy (Bill) Bartels of Bonita Springs, FL and Michele (David) Guerad of South Grafton, MA; her sister, Lucy (Jim) Caffrey of Mt. Sinai, NY; four cherished grandchildren, Nicole (Dan) Hipp, Andrew (Megan) DeLuca, David A. Guerad III and Wayne Louis Guerad; her great granddaughter, Laurana Rose Hipp; several nieces and nephews; as well as her special VillageWalk family.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Cancer Alliance of Naples,3384 Woods Edge Circle, Suite 102, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019