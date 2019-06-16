|
Katheryn Josephine Farris Soller
Naples - Katheryn Josephine Farris Soller formerly of Beckley, WV went home to be with the Lord on June 10, 2019.
Born January 20, 1950 she was the daughter of the late Mildred McDowell Farris and the late Joe Farris
Katheryn made Naples, Florida her home for the past 30 years. Katherine worked in Real Estate while living in Naples for Quail West and later with Coldwell Banker.
Survivors include her companion of 30 years Curtis Mack of Atlanta, Georgia, one brother Gus Joseph Farris wife Debbie Earehart Farris , nieces Dean Ann Farris of Warren, PA, Adrienne Farris of Mt Pleasant, SC, Leslie Farris of Flat Top, WV and Kassi Jo Lloyd of Beckley, WV 2 great nieces and 1 nephew.
Katheryn had a host of friends who will miss her dearly.
In keeping with Katherine's wishes there will be no services held. Entombment will be at a later date.
Katheryn was a loyal and passionate donor to the University of Michigan and its School of Nursing. Answering a call by her heart to help victims of human trafficking, and knowing nurses play an invaluable role in helping to identify victims, Katheryn created the Katheryn F. Soller Nursing/Legal Partnership Fund. The Soller Nursing/Legal Partnership Fund allows for Nursing faculty and students to collaborate with faculty and students from the University of Michigan Law School Human Trafficking Clinic on education, advocacy and eradication efforts. The collaboration was the first of its kind in the United States, bringing together the unique and disparate skill sets of nursing and law. When asked why it was important to bring nursing and law together to address human trafficking, Katheryn said that intuition plays a valuable role in nursing, "nurses are more in tune with human beings". Lastly, when asked why she was compelled to address human trafficking, Katheryn said "I wanted to be involved with something I felt was very worthwhile. Something that makes a difference in the world….I wanted to really do some good."
In honor of Katheryn and in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Katheryn F. Soller Nursing/Legal Fund at the University of Michigan School of Nursing, Office of Development and Alumni Relations, 400 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor, MI 48109-5482; by calling 1-888-518-7888; or visit the following link and search for Katheryn Soller: www.leadersandbest.umich.edu/tributes.For online condolences go www.legacyoptions.com
Published in Naples Daily News on June 16, 2019