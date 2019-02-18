|
|
Kathleen B. Heuschkel
Marco Island, FL
Kathleen B. Heuschkel, of Marco Island, FL, passed away February 3rd, joining her husband Walter in Heaven.
Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and friend, who will always be remembered by her smile, laugh, and kindness.
Kathleen is survived by her 6 children, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, and will be dearly missed by all.
Funeral Services will be held on February 21st at 11:00am, at the San Marco Catholic Church on Marco Island. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: 50Legs.org.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 18, 2019