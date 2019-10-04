|
|
Kathleen L. Ceriani
Naples - CERIANI, Kathleen L. (Trukowski), age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born on April 16, 1945 in Bayonne, NJ to Walter and Ann Trukowski and grew up in Kenilworth, NJ. She married Paul J. Ceriani, Sr on September 18, 1970 and moved to Quincy then Braintree, MA. Paul and Kathleen have since moved to Naples FL where they currently reside.
Kathie worked for Zayre department store in Braintree as a sales associate. She also worked many years at Elsie Educational Student Loans in Braintree MA as an office manager. She worked at the Unemployment Office in Quincy, MA. While in Florida she worked at Buena Vida Retirement Community and also as an office manager for Zenobi Pest Control.
Kathleen loved animals of all kinds. Especially her dogs throughout the years - Brownie, Bandit and Peanut. Her favorite activities were enjoying the beautiful beaches in NJ and Florida and taking trips with her family.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Sr. of Naples FL, her son Paul Jr and daughter-in-law Leslie of Berkley, MA. Along with many loving relatives, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Kenneth F. Trukowski of Kenilworth, NJ. All of these people she loved and touched deeply.
Private Cremation. A celebration of life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (), AVOW Frances Georgeson Hospice House (avowcares.org), Quincy Animal Shelter, 56 Broad St Quincy MA (quincyanimalshelter.org).
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019