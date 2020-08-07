1/1
Kathleen L. Webb
Kathleen L. Webb

September 27, 1945 - July 21, 2020

Kathleen L Webb was born September 27, 1945 to Philip and Mildred Webb of Sherburne, NY. Her father was the principal of the high school where she attended and graduated from in 1963: Sherburne - Earlville High School. After graduation Kathleen enrolled in Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois where she received her undergraduate degree. She then traveled to Arizona and enrolled in the University of Arizona where she studied to earn her master's degree in counseling. While in Tucson she taught Spanish.

Naples was Kathleen's next move to assist her mother who had fallen ill. Kathleen took a position as Counselor at Naples High School in 1973 and volunteered at Naples Community Hospital after work. In 1977, Kathleen transferred to the new school, Lely High School, where she stayed employed as a counselor until she retired in 2011 at the age of 65.

Kathleen is survived by her brother: Philip Webb (Tia) of Charlotte NC, her niece: Sherry Louise Nolan (Brett), nephews: Stephen Philip Webb (Ann) and Jeffrey David Webb (Kerri), grandnieces: Abigail Louise Klein, Emily Louise Nolan and Claire Marie Nolan and a cousin: Judith Beckham of CA.

Kathleen Webb was a great listener, had a fine attention to detail and an amazing sense of humor. Baking was a specialty and Kathleen was always ready to be involved with the team spirit! She was afflicted with muscular dystrophy but endured as well as she could with her wonderful care team. She will be laid to rest in the family plot located in Riverview Cemetery in Oxford, NY.




Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
August 6, 2020
Kathy was incredible as a counselor and friend. I am saddened to hear of her passing. Robin Rosen-Amar
Robin Amar
Student
