Kathleen Major
Bonita Springs, FL
Kathy Major,72, born in
Chicago, Illinois passed away on March 27, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born to William Winkels and
Margaret Haffey, Kathleen spent the past 20 years of her life in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Kathy's love of people was among her many attractive qualities. She had a brightness and energy that drew
others toward her. She enjoyed
dining out, singing karaoke, shopping, and laughing with loved ones. Kathy had a passion for fashion, interior design, and cooking for others. Always seeing the positive she found peace in the beauty of nature around her, and felt that each day was a blessing.
Kathy is survived by her children, Jim Kessler (Amy), Joe Kessler (Denise), and Laura Rupert (Mike).
The proud grandmother to Colin, Bailey, Jack, Andy, Talia and Joely, as well as Bella, Camden, Cade and Ayla. She is also mourned by her sisters, Mary Lou Woulfe, Trudy
Kleckner, and Margaret Ellen Skaritka, as well as many
nieces and nephews.
A true romantic at heart, Kathy was blessed with spending her final years with the love of her life, Earl Graylock. He brought her a happiness that is unparalleled. Kathy's unique gift was the joy with which she lived every day of life.
Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00 at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home in Bonita Springs, Florida. A Memorial reception will be held following the service from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Elk's Lodge 3231 Coconut Rd., Bonita Springs, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations are made to Elk's Lodge in Estero. Point of contact for donations is Carol Croft. A celebration of life service will be held in Chicago, Illinois at a later date to be announced.
