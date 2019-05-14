|
Kathryn Ann "Kathy" Sterne
Bonita Springs, FL
The long journey for Kathryn Ann "Kathy" Sterne of Bonita Springs, FL finally ended as she passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Formerly of Manhattan Beach, CA and Dallas, TX she had been a Bonita Springs resident and St. Leo the Great Catholic Church parishioner since 2006. She was born December 2, 1946 in Glendale, CA the daughter of the late Edwin and Florian (nee Hensel) Lingeman.
Kathy graduated from Westchester High School in 1965 and attended UCLA. She owned and operated "Kathy's Gallery" a custom frame and art gallery in Torrance, CA for over 25 years before selling it to her key employee who continues to operate it today. She was a member of the Picture Framing Association of America and an active member of The Center for the Arts Bonita Springs. She loved her painting classes and friends at the center.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Victor W. "Vic" Sterne; and her brother, William and his wife Diane Lingeman of Bakersfield, CA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Inurnment will be held at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Peachtree City, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, 27200 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs, FL 34135.
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 14, 2019