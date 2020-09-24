Age 99 Passed away in Rochester, Michigan September 9th, 2020 resident Marco Island, Florida 1987-2020 Born in Mansfield, Ohio, December 25,1920 Preceded in death by her husband John Wallace Ziegler, sister Virginia Thomas Perkins and her parents, Marguerite Eichelberger Glessner and Sherman Henry Glessner. Survived by daughter, Kathy Ziegler (John) Coe; Grandchildren, J.Hunter (Lauren) Coe, Kathryn Lawlor Coe, A. Reid (Mary) Coe; Nieces, Sharyl (David) Weinberg, Linda (Doug) Atwell; Judy (Richard) Meade; Nephews Larry Eugene (Diane) Thomas, Dudley Glessner (Kathy) Thomas, Bruce E. Ziegler. Kay was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High then attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and Ohio State in Columbus. She had a career as a professional model, fashion coordinator ,wedding planner and apparel buyer at F&R Lazarus & Company in Columbus, Mandel Brothers Department store in Chicago and J.L. Hudson Department Store in Detroit. Later Kay co-owned 2 boutiques in Southfield, Michigan. From 1955-1957 Kay, John and Kathy lived in southern France where John studied Neurological Surgery at the University of Montpellier. Upon their return, Kay and her family lived in Bloomfield Hills for 30 years before retiring to Florida. Kay was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and president of the Birmingham / Bloomfield Hills Alumni Group, She and John were members of Oakland Hills Country Club and The Island Club. She was a member of Welcome to Florida International, Colonial Dames of America, Marco Island Historical Society, The Art League, (docent and Picture Lady for 17 years) Kay was Regent of the Marco Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Marco Island Women's Club. Kay's granddaughter, Kathryn described her as a regal, loyal and lovely lady who delighted in laughing and lived a life of dignity and love. Granddaughter-in-law, Mary described Kay as an incredible storyteller who radiated joy and curiosity. Memorial donations can be made in honor of Kay G. Ziegler to the Marco Island Chapter of the DAR scholarship and sent to 1010 Gunn Rd, Rochester, MI 48306 Or Marco Island Historical Society, 180 S. Heathwood, Marco Island, FL 48306









