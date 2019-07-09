Resources
Kay Karels Botko

Kay Karels Botko Obituary
Kay Karels Botko

Naples - Kay Karels Botko, age 79, of Eden Prairie Minnesota and Naples Florida, formerly of Wayzata, Minnesota, passed peacefully in her home on July 5, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Predeceased by sisters Betty Ross and Marilyn Schmalz and son Peter Engwall. Kay is survived by loving and devoted husband Curtis Botko. Additional survivors include brothers Edwin Karels(Martha) and Michael Karels, son Michael Engwall (Julie), grandchildren Lauren and Johnathan, Minneapolis. Kay is also survived by grandson August Engwall (mother Christina Malone)Seattle, step children James, Leslie and Robert Botko and five bonus grandkids. Her wonderful spirit and generous love of life will always be remembered and missed greatly.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum or The Shelter for Abused Women & Children, Naples, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 9, 2019
