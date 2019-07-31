|
Keith A. Myers
Naples - Keith A. Myers, 86 of Naples, FL, went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2019. He passed peacefully at the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples, Florida.
Keith was the loving father of Keith R. Myers (wife Diane) and late Michael Myers, caring grandfather to Erica Hoskins, Kim Myers, and Brandon Myers, and older brother of Nancy Wood, Mary Ann Devery and Beth Black.
Keith graduated from Auburn University in 1953 with a BS degree in Math and Physics and immediately began work as a mathematician for the Weapons Systems Laboratory of Ballistic Research Laboratories at Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG), Maryland.
Keith continued to serve in Civil Service and held many leadership roles at APG for more than 40 years. As an expert on weapons systems performance, he developed methodology used to ensure the performance and reliability of Army weapons systems and also established in AMSAA a capability for logistics analysis. He became chief of AMSAA's Combat Support Division, assistant director of AMSAA for analysis and integrated studies, and served as director of AMSAA from July 1981 to December 1993, when he retired to Fort Walton Beach, FL from federal service. He was inducted into the U.S Army ORSA Hall of Fame on October 12, 2005.
Keith is not only remembered for his outstanding dedication to APG but for his immense love towards family and friends. He was a man to be admired. He always put others before himself and supported his family, neighbors, and friends including helping anyone in need. Keith loved hosting gatherings of family & friends and making sure everyone had a good time. He was so full of life and could light up the room with his laugh or his jokes.
During his time here on earth, Keith enjoyed boating, stained-glass work, eating steamed crabs, solving crossword puzzles, and bobbing in the pool. He also spent time collecting Corvettes and RVing across the country.
He is an honorable man that will be forever loved and missed.
The family would like to thank the many friends who offered solace and support during his illness as well as VITAS Hospice, especially those who were so caring and compassionate during his last few days with us.
The family will hold a celebration of life in the near future. Please reach out to the family if you would like more service details.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the VITAS Community Connection.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 31, 2019