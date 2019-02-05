Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity-By-The-Cove, Episcopal Church
553 Galleon Drive
Naples, FL
Keith Carroll Miller

Keith Carroll Miller Obituary
Keith Carroll Miller

Naples, FL

Keith Carroll Miller, passed away on Wednesday,

January 30th, 2019, suddenly and

unexpectedly. He was born and raised in Naples and well-loved. He graduated from Naples High School in 1980 and from the University of Florida in 1985. For many years he was an outstanding insurance consultant. In his hay day he had homes in both the Keys and Naples, Fla. and owned over 18 rental properties and two cell phone stores. Keith spent his later years selling payroll and

seafood to local businesses and was very much loved throughout the community. He was a hard worker, generous friend, an avid fisherman, boater and hunter.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Burke Allen

Miller, his father, Dr. Robert Miller, his mother, Helen Hedges Miller, and his niece, Crystal Rose Dane. He is survived by his two children, Georgia Miller and Keith Miller, and his two granddaughters' Royal and Estelle. He is also survived by his sister, Tara Miller Dane, and his brother, Robert Nathan

Miller, and his nephews, Hunter Dane, Cody Dane and Blake Miller, and his niece, Ashley Beth Burnett, his aunt, Avis Hedges Navarro, and many cousins who loved him very much.

His celebration of life will take place Sat., Feb. 9th, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., Trinity-By-The-Cove, Episcopal Church, 553 Galleon Drive, Naples, Fla., with a reception to follow at the Parish Hall. All are welcome.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
