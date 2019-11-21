|
Keith Hamilton
Naples - Keith D. Hamilton, most recently of Naples, FL and formerly of Northeast Ohio, died on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Mary of the Woods in Avon, Ohio. He fought valiantly against Parkinson's Disease without complaint for the last 25 years.
Keith was born November 21, 1938 to the late Roger and Helen Hamilton, and was raised in Des Plaines, IL and Clinton, WI. He graduated in 1956 from Clinton High School with Honors. Keith's education continued at Carroll University in Waukesha, receiving his bachelor's degree in business administration in 1960 and his MBA from Marquette University in Milwaukee in 1963. During this time, he met Nancye Scobie and they married on August 7, 1960 and enjoyed almost 60 years together.
Following college, Keith was hired by the Allen-Bradley company in Milwaukee, and began his 35-year career with them, retiring as Human Resources Director in the Rockwell Automation Mayfield Heights headquarters. Upon retirement he founded the consulting business People Effectiveness, Inc. and enjoyed helping small businesses for the next ten years.
Keith was a proponent of providing service back to his community. He served in many roles over the years, including State of Ohio school board member, Lake Educational Assistance Foundation, and board member to Hospice of the Western Reserve for 20 years. He also enjoyed teaching adults and was an adjunct instructor of business at numerous colleges including Lakeland Community College and Notre Dame College of Ohio.
Keith decided that upon his death his final act of service would be to provide his brain for study to further advance the research for Parkinson's disease. He was privileged to do this through the Brain Endowment Bank at the University of Miami, Florida.
Left to cherish Keith's memory are his beloved wife, Nancye; three daughters, Jennifer Hamilton, Brenda DiGiulio (Gregg), and Rebecca Baker (Rick); four grandchildren, Nico, Isabella, Zachary and Grace; and one sister, Ellyn George. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Dr. James Hamilton.
In Keith's memory, the family asks that contributions be made to Parkinson Association of Southwest Florida, 5926 Premier Way Suite #114, Naples, FL 34109 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.
Memorial services will be held in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Bay Presbyterian Church, officiated by Dr. Kenneth W. Chalker, 25415 Lake Rd., Bay Village, OH 44140. There will be a Celebration of Life held in Naples, FL on January 11, 2020. The Busch Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Keith D. Hamilton.
www.buschcares.com 440.937.6175
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019