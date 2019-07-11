|
Keith Judson Dallas
Naples - Keith Dallas died on July 5, 2019 at Avow Hospice House in Naples. He was born on July 15, 1942 in Cato, NY. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from St. Lawrence University. Following graduation, he began his career at Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company in Springfield Massachusetts where he completed the exams for fellowship in the Society of Actuaries. He was also a member of the Academy of Actuaries and the Conference of Consulting Actuaries. After leaving Mass Mutual in 1975, he had a successful career as a consulting actuary in Boston. Keith was an avid skier, a ballroom dancer and a gardener. He took up golf when he moved to Naples in 2005 and became a member of Imperial Golf Club. He was also a social member of the Club Pelican Bay. Keith was active in community affairs serving as chair of the Pelican Bay Service Division and as a member of the then North Naples Fire District pension board. Keith and his wife Noreen loved to travel. When diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in October 2018, Keith chose quality of life and continued to travel taking a monthlong cruise in December and a 6 week cruise in Asia in March and April. Family survivors are his wife of 42 years, Noreen Murray, children Brian Dallas and Susan Holdridge and grandsons Brian Dallas and Kaleb Holdridge. Donations in Keith's memory may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 11, 2019