|
|
Kelly (Johnson) Sanders
Naples, FL and Dudley, MA
Kelly (Johnson) Sanders, age 46, formerly of Dudley, MA passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital/Dana Farber, Boston, MA, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. She leaves her husband of 22 years, Michael Sanders of Naples, FL and their two boys, Clayton and Gavin Sanders also of Naples, FL. She is also survived by her parents Joyce and Wayne Johnson of Webster, MA. Her in-laws, David and Sharon Sanders of Edgewater, FL. Her sister, Lauri Jankowski her husband Chris Jankowski of Grafton, MA, brother, David Johnson his wife, Maryann Johnson of Plymouth, MA. Her brother-in-law, Derek Sanders, his wife Crystal Sanders of Dallas, GA. several nieces and nephews including, Camryn, Matthew and Nicholas Jankowski, Valerie and Samantha Johnson, and Emily Sanders and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kelly was born in Worcester, MA, grew up in Dudley, MA, graduating from Shepherd Hill H.S. in 1990. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1994 with a degree in Bio-Science/Technology. Kelly and her family recently moved to Naples, Fl after living in Concord, NH for many years. Kelly was a registered Polysomnographic Technologist for over twenty years. At the time of illness, she was employed by the Sleep Disorders Center of Southwest Florida and also worked at several Boston area hospitals. She enjoyed reading, spending time at the beach and loved watching her boys play hockey and lacrosse. Kelly was a dedicated hockey mom for many years in New Hampshire and Florida. Above all, she truly enjoyed spending time with her entire family.
In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute of Boston, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA. 02215 or danafarber.jimmyfund.org
A service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 AM at the First Congregational Church of Dudley, Center Rd., Dudley, MA. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019