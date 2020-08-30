Kenneth Corbin



Naples - Kenneth Corbin of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on August 28th at his home surrounded by his loving family after a prolonged and courageous battle against cancer. Ken was 81, born July 14, 1939 in Jonesville, VA.



Ken was drafted and served with honors in the U.S. Army from 1963 - 1965.



A resident of Naples since 1973, Ken will be remembered as a quiet, personable, and devoted family man that was actively involved and supported youth athletics. Ken was a product of hard work and positively influenced the lives of numerous children and adults throughout his lifetime. Ken will always be remembered by his willingness to volunteer his time and his unwavering commitment and generosity to his family and friends.



Ken is proceeded in death by his parents, Roy & Nellie Corbin (Jonesville, VA), and four brothers, Ted Corbin (Jonesville, VA), Eugene Corbin (Jonesville, VA), Don Corbin (Naples, FL), and Carl Corbin (Naples, FL).



Ken is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne Corbin, of 58 years, his two sons, Troy Corbin (Pamela) and Ted Corbin (Lindsay), two granddaughters Ava and Nora Corbin, and brother Herschel Corbin (Simpsonville, SC).



In lieu of flowers, the Ken Corbin Memorial Children's Fund (3908 Gibralter Dr. Naples, FL 34119) has been created in his honor to assist children in need.









