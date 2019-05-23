|
|
Kenneth G. King
Estero, FL
Kenneth G. King 76, of Estero, FL died Monday, May 20, 2019. Ken was born on July 18, 1942 in Norfolk, NE a son of the late Dale and Jean (Warne) King. He had been a resident of Estero since 2001 coming from Lincoln, NE.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska with his degree in Electrical Engineering, Ken began his career as a commissioned police officer on the Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln, Nebraska. He was commissioned a Second Lt in February 1966 and assigned as Chief of Security Police, Lincoln AFB. He became an Air National Guard Technician in November 1966 and was assigned as the Base Civil Engineer for Lincoln ANG Base. He worked at the base in Lincoln until 1990, when he moved to Port Clinton Ohio to become 200th Red Horse Commander at Camp Perry, Ohio. He went on to serve on active duty at the 129th Air/Sea Rescue Wing, and then moved to the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard. He served briefly as the Civil Engineer and then was promoted to Director of Support Services.
Col. Kenneth King served as the Commander of the 200th Red Horse Squadron from August 1990 till March 1994. He commanded the squadron during a four year period and then made a PCS change, moving to the 129th Air Sea Rescue Wing of the California Air Na¬tional Guard. After two years of active duty, serving as the Com¬mander of the 129th Civil Engineering Squadron in California, he returned to the Midwest and became the Base Commander at the 127th Wing, Selfridge AFB, Michigan; where he served till retirement. Col. King, retired from the Air National Guard, July 18th, 1997, after serving 33 years.
After retiring to Florida, he became involved in real estate, the Rotary Club, Coast Guard Auxiliary and served as a Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs.
Ken is survived by his wife Judy King of Estero, FL; two daughters, Michealla J. Gray and her husband, Greg of Lincoln, NE and Patricia D. Koom and her husband, Douglas of Omaha, NE; his two brothers, Bruce A. King of Cartersville, GA and Steven L. King and his wife Jane of Grand Junction, CO and two beloved grandchildren, Garrett G. Gray and Gwyneth R. Gray.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 Tamiami Tr. So., Bonita Springs, FL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dr. Doug R. Pratt, officiating.
Additional services with military honors will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln, NE.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials in Ken's name be made to the .
To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 23, 2019