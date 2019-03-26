|
|
Kenneth Kubat
Marco Island, FL
Kenneth Kubat, 74, of Marco Island, Florida passed away on Feb. 27, 2019. He was born June 19, 1944 to William and Cecelia (nee Shannon) Kubat in Long Island, New York. He grew up in Floral Park and Huntington and attended Bishop Loughlin High School.
Ken graduated from the
College of the Holy Cross and St. John University. He spent a year teaching in Jamaica B.W.I. as a lay missionary and worked as a teacher and an actuary before his retirement.
Ken lived in Bridgewater and New Fairfield Connecticut before relocating to Marco Island Florida.
Ken was predeceased by his parents, his brother William, and his niece, Margaret. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his sister MaryAnn Cimminelli, his nine nieces and nephews, and fourteen grand- nieces and nephews
Ken volunteered with the Marco Police Foundation for
several years. But, Ken found his greatest joy in sharing his love and knowledge of the natural environment of
southwest Florida with children and adults through his volunteer work with the Friends of Tigertail Beach, and the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. The family requests that donations in his memory be made to Friends of Tigertail Beach P.O. Box 722, Marco Island, FL. 34146
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019