Kenneth N. Baker
Naples - Kenneth N. Baker of Naples, Florida, formerly of Tupelo, Mississippi died December 31, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born July 16, 1928 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the son of Hibbert and Marie Baker. Ken was a member of the North Naples Methodist Church. He earned his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati and upon graduation attended the Navy Officer School in Newport, Rhode Island. He was selected to attend the Navy Post Graduate School in Monterey, California for training as an Aerologist. He spent the next three years as a hurricane forecaster at the Fleet Weather Station in Miami, Florida and returned to Mt. Vernon as a Manufacturing Manager for the Cooper-Bessemer Company, working in Mt. Vernon and Grove City, Pennsylvania. In 1973, he joined Day-Brite Lighting, a division of Emerson Electric in Tupelo, Mississippi where he retired in 1988. After spending many winter months at St. Pete Beach, Florida, it was decided to make a permanent move to Naples, Florida. He is survived by his wife Susan B. Baker of Naples, Florida and three sons; Kenneth N. Baker, Jr. (Karen) of East Hampton, Connecticut, Steven L. Baker (Lisa) of Carmel, Indiana, and Marc R. Baker of Cicero Indiana.Also Ken is survived by his step-daughter Lisa Shulenberger (Jimmy) of Bonita Beach, Florida and 6 grandchildren. Preceding in death is his first wife Rosalie R. Baker of Tupelo, MS and his sister Wanda Topp of Mt Vernon, OH. His main hobbies were woodworking as well as designing, contracting and building homes for his family. Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020