- - On Sunday August 18th 2019, Kerrie Butler Novak peacefully passed away from a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her 3 children Theresa Novak ,Kaitlyn Novak, Blake Novak and husband Lewis McDonald. She will be remembered as the wonderful and charismatic mother, wife, daughter and friend we all knew her to be. Kerrie was born Dec 8th 1960 in Livonia Michigan and is the daughter of George and Virginia Butler of Farmington Hills Michigan. At this time the family respectfully requests that the families privacy be honored. Thought and prayers are certainly welcomed.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019
