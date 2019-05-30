|
|
Kevin More Lyons
Bonita Springs, FL
Kevin More Lyons, 86, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at his residence. Formerly of Fort Lauderdale, FL he had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 2003. Kevin was born June 3, 1932 in New York City, NY the son of the late Patrick J. and Sarah F. (Egan) Lyons.
Mr. Lyons was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1951 - 1954. He was a graduate of Iona College in New Rochelle, NY and earned his Juris Doctorate at the University of Notre Dame. His career was spent as an attorney, specializing in real estate, probate, trusts, wills and estates. He was a partner at Marcos, Stephanie and Lyons in Fort Lauderdale before co-founding and partnering Lyons & Lyons in Bonita Springs, where he was still very active today. As alumni of Notre Dame, he was a fan of Fighting Irish Football as well as the New York Yankees. He also enjoyed boating and fishing.
Survivors include his loving sons, Richard D. (Linda) Lyons of Naples, FL, Robert G. (Anne) Lyons of Deerfield Beach, FL, Michael J. (Christine) Lyons of Oviedo, FL and their mother, Frances Dougherty of Margate, FL, cherished grandchildren, Joel, Katelynn, Sean Patrick, John, Emma, Luke and Bridget; and great granddaughter, Gianna Giacalone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Marylynn Hatem and Geraldine Tracy.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Entombment will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery at the University of Notre Dame. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 30, 2019