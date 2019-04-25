Resources
Kirsten Pierce Wills

Kirsten Pierce Wills

Naples, FL

Kirsten Pierce Wills

Naples, FL- Bluebell, PA

Heaven gained another angel on Friday, April 19th. Kirsten fought a brave battle with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C for more than a decade. She was blessed to pass

peacefully at Avow Hospice, after a full day spent with her family by her side. Kirsten was born November 1, 1974 in Bluebell, PA. A sweet and generous soul- Kirsten accomplished much in her 44 years on earth and brought joy to her entire family.

She is survived by her parents, Eve & Gilbert Pierce and her sister, Jennifer Pierce Lasida.

In lieu of flowers, please see the link to the The Boler-Parseghian Center for Rare & Neglected Diseases at the University of Notre Dame, and if you are inclined to make a small donation in her honor, the family would be grateful. https://crnd.nd.edu/
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019
