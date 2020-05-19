|
Kris Alan Dane
On Friday, May 15th, 2020, Kris Alan Dane passed away at the age of 73. Kris loved life and was a father of five. He was preceded in death by his daughter Crystal Rose. He is survived by his other daughter Dr. Darcy Dane and his sons Kris (Kip) Dane, Jr, William Cody Dane and Hunter Dane and his siblings Bill Dane, Doug Dane and Debby Dane Browne along with cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kris was born on June 13th, 1946 in Beloit, WI to William and Frances Dane. He received a Bachelors in Ocean Engineering from Florida Atlantic University and a Masters in Coastal Engineering from The University of Florida. He started Coastal Engineering Consultants, Inc. in Naples, FL with his partner Michael Stephen and practiced engineering for 20+ years. In his 40's Kris, along with his partners, bought a piece of land in Goodland, FL which they developed into what is now Calusa Island Marina.
Kris' interests included boating, fishing, writing and a love for music. He was a fierce and loyal friend, driven by a code of ethics and morality that lead him to be the man that many loved. We will all miss his wit, sense of humor, generous spirit and easy way of life.
In lieu of a funeral service, Kris wanted a family gathering at his home in Florida. The gathering took place a week before his passing and was filled with good times and memories.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 19 to May 21, 2020