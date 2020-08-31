1/1
Kristin Lazzaro Wiedemann
Kristin Lazzaro Wiedemann, 58, of Englewood, Florida, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Englewood Community Hospital from natural causes. Kris was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 12, 1961. She graduated from Baldwin High School and continued on to receive her BS and MS from University of Pittsburgh in English and Spanish Education. She studied in Mexico and ultimately began teaching and translating, relocating to South Florida in 1988. Kris was married to Knut Wiedemann in 1993; they were married for nearly 25 years when he preceded her in death on January 20, 2018. Kris worked as a teacher for schools in both Pennsylvania and Florida and then began translating for Osha-Guard to help train health and safety procedures to doctor and dentist offices in both English and Spanish. She loved her family, the beach, sports cars and animals. She is preceded her father, Roland Lazzaro, Sr. and brother Martin Lazzaro Kris is survived by three beloved daughters: Kira, Morgan and Capri, as well as her mother: Shirley Lazzaro, brother: Roland (Deb) Lazzaro; sisters: Lisa (Bryan) Roessler and Daria (Robert) Brown; sister-in-law: Lois Lazzaro; and many nieces and nephews. Family suggests memorial donations be given to your local food bank in Kris' memory. Arrangements are being handled by Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com




Published in Marco Eagle from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
