Kristopher S. Bates
Kristopher S. Bates

Newport, TN - Kristopher S. Bates, 42, passed away in Newport, Tennessee on Nov. 8, 2020.

Kris was born in Sunbury, PA January 2, 1978 and moved to Naples as a teen where he attended Lely High School. He found his talents and made great memories playing baseball and performing percussion for the marching band. He loved to cook for his family and friends and would always surprise you with what he could create out of almost nothing in the kitchen. He had cooked for several restaurants in Naples. His daughter was the joy of his life. Kris enjoyed spending time with his daughter and step-children. He will be greatly missed by all.

Kris is survived by his daughter, Kloe of Tennessee; his mother, April; father, Steven Helfrich; stepfather, Tom; sister, Lindsey; and brother, Steven Helfrich Jr.




Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
