Kurt Errol Colburn
Kurt Errol Colburn, 53, passed away due to covid complications on November 20, 2020. Kurt was born in Two Rivers on August 16, 1967, to his parents Merle and Kathryn Colburn. Soon after birth he moved with his family from Mishicot WI to Algoma WI. Kurt attended school in the Algoma Public Schools, graduating from high school in 1985.
While in school Kurt excelled in music both vocal and instrumental. He appeared in several musicals, participated in solo -ensemble festivals and earning firsts at the state festivals in both vocal and instrumental entries. He also participated in Forensics and was a trainer for athletic teams. During his high school years, he worked as a first mate for Clete Challe's Charter Service. He also earned his Captain's License.
Kurt attended UW Green Bay and graduated with a Bachelor of Music degree. After graduation he married Linda Giacalone in 1990. They had two sons, Baxter and Seth. He taught music at the Menominee Reservation Middle School, Marinette Central Catholic High School and Xavier Catholic High School.
Upon leaving teaching he worked for Title Companies in Green Bay, Wisconsin. At the same time, he became the Director of the Green Bay Boys Choirs. A highlight was taking them to the Czech Republic for an International Boy Choir Festival in 2003. That same year he and his family moved to Naples FL where he was offered a job at a Title Company and later was hired as a music teacher for St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples. One of his proudest achievements while living in Naples was being a member of the prestigious Bach Ensemble.
After divorcing Kurt moved back to Wisconsin. He lived in Green Bay for a short time, then moved to Algoma where he became the manager of the Harbor Inn Motel. While there he met his future bride and moved to Saukville where he worked for Title Companies until he took his last job with the Kohler Company.
Kurt and Tracy Cook were married on September 9, 2017. Together they enjoyed traveling, going to Door County, attending Brewers and Packers games, going to Rock Concerts, and spending time with their two cats, Sophie and Marie.
Also in 2017, Kurt became the choir director at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plymouth, where he and Tracy were members.
Kurt continued to pursue his love for music by being the drummer in rock bands. His two favorites were 'Doc Rube' and 'Black Hat'. He also used his love for music by becoming a DJ. He took great pride in DJing the Algoma Wet Whistle Wine Fest, the Algoma Car Show and the Soar on the Shore kite fest.
Kurt is survived by: His wife: Tracy; Sons: Baxter (Liz) and Seth; Grandsons: Beckham and Rio; Parents: Merle and Kathryn Colburn; Brother Grant (Kelly); Tracy's parents: Richard and Sandra Cook; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, two aunts and four uncles.
Following his wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. A celebration of Kurt's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Kurt's name.
Tracy and family would like to thank the ICU nurses and doctors at Aurora Grafton for their care, compassion, comfort and support given to Kurt