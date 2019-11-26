|
Kurt Roland Krohne, Jr.
Naples - Kurt Roland Krohne Jr., 77, of Naples, FL passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born June 14, 1942 in Springfield, MA the son of the late Kurt Roland Krohne, Sr. and Barbara Krohne of Longmeadow, MA. Kurt attended Norwich University where he graduated in 1964. He then went on to work for the family automotive parts business in Springfield, MA, C.A. Krohne & Sons as a third-generation family member.
Kurt was an avid fisherman and hunter. His true passion was golf. He was a longtime member of Springfield Country Club until moving to Bonita Springs, Florida and residing at Shadow Wood Country Club. He had three hole in ones. He also loved having season tickets to spring training for his beloved Red Sox.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marion C. Krohne; a sister, Susan Collins; his two daughters, Kristen Downie and her husband Robert Downie of Springfield, MA and Karin Riordan and her husband John Riordan of Longmeadow, MA; and three grandchildren, Colby Manning, Parker Riordan and Cameron Riordan. He will be dearly missed by all.
There will be no funeral services. The family requests that memorial donations be made in his memory to the , 1-800-242-8721 or .
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019