It has been 15 years since you left us,

but your Legacy lives on and will for many years to come. Our family wishes to thank those individuals who participated in, and contributed to, the Collier Heart Walk in November and the AHA "Red Out" at Naples High School on January 30th. Through your Legacy, we have raised over $1.2 Million in the past 15 years in your memory for the American Heart Association.

You continue to be a source of pride to your family.

We love you and miss you deeply.

Love, Mom and Fred, Heather, Jay, Jackson & Harrison, Madelyn, Carl, Lene & Christopher

"Forever a Golden Eagle"
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -