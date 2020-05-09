Services
Naples Funeral Home - Naples
3107 Davis Boulevard
Naples, FL 34104
239-775-4255
Kyle Joseph Smith


1983 - 2020
Kyle Joseph Smith Obituary
Kyle Joseph Smith

In Loving Memory

2/27/1983 - 3/23/2020

Kyle grew up as a typical Florida boy, boating, fishing, camping, playing paintball, and going to the racetrack. He always had a talent for the arts, whether it was cooking or drawing, and some of his art came to life in his tattoos. On any given Sunday, you could find him watching football and cheering for the Tampa Bay Bucs. What Kyle loved most in this world was his family and spending time with us. If you were a friend of ours, then you were a friend of Kyle's. He welcomed everyone with a kind smile and generous heart, using his knack for casual conversation to make everyone feel included even if you were meeting him for the first time. In so many ways, his life was cut short. However, one thing is certain. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and friend, and we will miss his booming laugh every day of our lives.

Kyle Joseph Smith of Brandon, FL, died unexpectedly at the age of 37 from heart failure while visiting his childhood home on March 23, 2020. He was born in 1983 in Naples, FL, and held dual degrees in Surgical Technology from the Lorenzo Walker Institute of Technology (2008) and The Florida Culinary Institute in Palm Beach (2003). With work experience in both trades, Kyle was recently applying his artistic talent as an international baking and pastry chef at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, FL.

Kyle is survived by his mother and father, Susan and Roger Smith of Naples; sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Chad Lucente of Tampa; sister and future brother-in-law, Lisa and Chris Heath of Aiea, Hawaii; and nephews, Dylan and Kain. "Kylie Boy" was also greatly cherished by his grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Smith of Naples. He has aunts, uncles, and cousins who were a big part of his life growing up, numerous friends who were like family, and two rescue dogs, Truman and Bruiser.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, the family hosted a small, private viewing at the Naples Funeral Home. In remembrance and honor of Kyle, his family and friends are gifting a memorial bench to his favorite dog park in Brandon to offer a seat of reflection in a place he enjoyed spending time with his beloved dogs, Truman and Bruiser. Contributions for the memorial bench are being received by the family.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 9 to May 12, 2020
