Naples - Lance David Cuneo passed peacefully on Nov. 17, 2020 at his home in Naples, Florida. The cause was colon cancer. He was 63.



Born and raised in Westfield, New Jersey, his family moved to the Marco/Naples area in 1974, and Lance has lived there since. He started working at local gas stations, eventually co-managed the Marco Autobody Shop, and for the last several years he worked for the Collier County Parks and Recreation at the Ships Store at the Port of the Islands Marina and also at the Goodland Boat Park.



Lance seemed to know everyone and he cultivated countless relationships with people from all walks of life. As a friend, he epitomized the uniquely generous and reciprocal culture of the longtime local community; If you needed a boat hoisted or a window boarded up before the storm, or had to borrow a pick-up, or if you could use some help with the roof shingles, or had guests visiting who wanted to water ski the Marco River or see a gator in the Glades, Lance was your guy.



He simply loved to help and he did so with the cheerful selflessness of your best friend and neighbor.



He felt strongly about volunteer work and cherished his 17 years working with individuals at Collier County Parks and Recreation Special Needs Sailing Program. Lance did everything from refurbishing boats to working with engineers to customize the lifts but most important to him, he developed deep and meaningful relationship with the sailors and their families. Lance received several awards there, including Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award in 2010.



Lance kept ridiculous hours; up well before every sunrise, and really no good for anything after 7:30 in the evening. He built a 100% hand crafted cedar strip kayak, a work of art. He also restored cars, including a 1972 Volkswagen Bus. He piloted gliders and baked desserts.



He was a good man, a generous uncle, a loyal friend through tough times, a husband a couple of times, a beloved brother all the time and a significant other to Joanne who lovingly cared for him in his last months.



He is survived by his brothers Adam and John, sister in law Jan, nephews Jack and Grant, niece Grace Cuneo, Grace's mother Tiffany Cuneo, Grant's mother Cherei Madore, dear friends Billie Carnes and Luke Larson, significant other Joanne Novak, and many other extended family members and friends.



In addition to hoisting a beer in his memory, Lance would be very grateful to know that his friends are vigilant about keeping up with their colon screenings.



We will celebrate Lance's life sometime next spring/summer when we feel it is safe for loved ones to gather.









