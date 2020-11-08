Lance Eric Dixon
Naples - Lance Eric Dixon, 81, lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease and Covid-19 on November 5, 2020 in Naples, FL. He was born on January 6, 1939 to Kathleen (Taker) and Alfred Collette. Lance was raised in Derry, NH. He served in the United States Marine Corps and later attended the Northeastern University. He lived in Windham, NH for 37 years before retiring to Naples, FL with his wife, Maureen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Maureen (McDermott) Dixon. As well as his four children; Jeffrey Dixon of Tuscan, AZ. Pamela Rogers and Husband Shaun of Dublin, Ohio, Lance Patrick Dixon of Hillsborough, NC and Stacey Backman of Marblehead, MA and also his daughter in-law Christina Dixon of Franklin, NH. He has seven grandchildren; Zachary and Maiah Perella, Taya Rogers, Owain, Jeremy and Charlotte Dixon and Gavin Dixon;his brother Douglas R. Dixon and wife Judy of Florida and several nieces and nephews.
Lance was the quintessential "self made" man. He held significant positions in major U.S. companies. By the end of his meteoric career he could be found on the front page of the Wall Street Journal, created a concept JIT II, had authored a book used by Harvard Business School, and held the position of Head of Purchasing and Logistics at Bose Corporation.
He loved spending time outdoors, watching birds, gardening, walking on the beach, spending time with his grandchildren, and enjoyed playing poker with his friends of Pelican Marsh. He understood people and treated everyone with dignity and respect; always giving an "underdog" the opportunity to succeed. He will be especially remembered for his quick wit, devilish demeanor, sparkling blue eyes and his love of laughter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail N, #21, Naples, FL 34102.