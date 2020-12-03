Larry E. Sisco
Larry E. Sisco passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 due to a sudden heart attack. Born on August 8, 1950 in Waynesboro, TN, Larry is predeceased by his mother June Frederick Sisco and father, Jesse Eugene Sisco of Hohenwald, TN and sister-in-law, Dorine Louque Sisco of Columbia, TN. He is survived by his wife, Judy Bricker Sisco of Naples, FL, his children Amy (Todd) Wing of Tupelo, MS, son Kristopher (Terri) Sisco of Mount Juliet, TN; step children to whom he was a father, Whitney Leigh (Kevin) Shearn of Cape Coral, FL, and Michael Thomas (Dianne Elizabeth Phillips) Bricker of Cumming, GA; his brothers, Michael Sisco of Columbia, TN, and Mark (Kathy) Sisco of Suwanee, GA; Together Larry and Judy have 10 natural grandchildren and are equally proud of the step grandchildren who have blessed their lives, and he cherished his many nieces and nephews, as well. He obtained his degree from Middle Tennessee State University and proudly served in the United States Navy (1970-1974) as a second-class petty officer, participating in three tours in Vietnam. One of his passions was nurturing anything that grows and envisioning outdoor spaces for all to enjoy. And so, he turned his passion into a career as owner and president of Avant-Yarde, Inc. in Naples, FL. He was a classic car enthusiast, having restored several European sports cars over the years, and an avid photographer of professional quality. He and Judy created many happy memories on their travels, their greatest passion. He was blessed with many friends for whom he would do anything in a time of need or to simply make their lives easier. A man with a larger than life personality, Larry will be missed by us all. A private service will be held for the family and a second one for close friends by invitation. Messages to Larry's family members are welcome at FullerNaples.com
. Go to "Tributes." Thank you to all who loved him.