Larry Jay Schuchman
Naples - Larry Jay Schuchman, 77, of Indianapolis and Naples, Florida, passed away on September 7, 2020 after suffering a stroke. Born in Indianapolis on October 22, 1942 to Harry "Orie" and Lorraine Schuchman, Larry was a graduate of Broad Ripple High School and received his BS from his beloved Indiana University.
He was an entrepreneur to the core and found great joy and purpose in running several successful solid waste and recycling businesses, both in Indy and Naples. His lasting impact on past and present employees is a testament to the kind of man he was.
He was dedicated to providing educational opportunities, especially involving environmental studies, and established scholarships at both IU and Florida Gulf Coast University. His kindness and generosity touched many lives through the various charities he supported, the most personal being Crossroads Rehabilitation Center, where he spent months after being badly burned as a child. He was a longtime member and supporter of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck and the Jewish Federations of Greater Indianapolis and Naples.
A devoted fan, Larry only missed attending two Indy 500 races in 66 years. He loved both playing and watching golf, the Indianapolis Colts and especially IU athletics. He never missed an opportunity to razz Purdue fans.
Larry never met a stranger. He was a straight shooter, truly one of a kind who endeared himself to all he met. Larry will always be remembered for his welcoming and generous spirit, the twinkle in his eye, a smile that lit up the room and his complete adoration of his wife of 51 years, Anne, which was clear to anyone around them. They set the highest bar for marriage and provided an incredible model of how to build a special life together.
His greatest joy was his family, who already miss him terribly. He is survived by Anne; their three children, Jeff (Joanna) Schuchman, Craig (Jennifer) Schuchman and Gabi (David) Youran; grandchildren Zachory, Isaac, Ari and Zev Schuchman, Syd and Leo Youran and Grace and Lila Covington; and his brother, Mike (Robyne) Schuchman. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Barry Schuchman.
Due to Covid, a private graveside service will be held on Thursday at Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery, with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Larry Schuchman Memorial Fund for Entrepreneurship at the Kelley School of Business, c/o IU Foundation, P.O. Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206-6460. Additionally, since he is unable to do so, please honor his memory by voting on November 3rd.
