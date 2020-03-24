|
|
Laura Greco Haack
Naples, FL - Laura Greco Haack of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania and raised by her parents, Anthony and Josephine Greco who along with her brother, Anthony "Chubs" Greco Jr., predeceased her. Laura was married to her beloved husband, Joseph Haack for 31 years and is survived by her husband, Joe, her brother, Bob Greco and his wife, Jackie, her two daughters, Becky Gennett (Nate) and Deborah Stefani (Steve), four grandchildren, Taylor Jo, Payton, Hannah and Anthony and her sister-in-law, Sandi Greco (Chubs).
Laura graduated from Holy Savior Elementary School and Bishop Kendrick High School in Norristown, Pennsylvania. She did her undergraduate studies at St Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania and received her Law Degree from Loyola University in Chicago. She taught World Cultures at Methacton High School in Eagleville, PA. She practiced law in Chicago and its suburbs, concluding her legal career as Senior Corporate Counsel with Motorola. After retiring, she studied painting with oils and acrylic, became an artist and signed her works as L Greco Haack. She served on the Board of Friends of Art at Artis-Naples, was juried into Art Shows at the vonLiebig Art Center in Naples and was a graduate of the Greater Naples Leadership Masters Program.
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at Holy Savior Church in Norristown, Pennsylvania when conditions for travel improve. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Avow Hospice of Naples in memory of Laura. Avow provided much comfort to her as she dealt with the last stages of ALS. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020