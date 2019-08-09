|
|
Laura Kreymborg
Naples - Laura Louise Kreymborg never knew an animal she did not love or who did not adore her back. Her kind, gentle spirit attracted not only those with four legs, but so many of us humans as well. The ultimate lover of animals, Laura left us to help Him care for all creatures great and small.
A giver with a heart overflowing with compassion, Laura was humble and unassuming. She wore a warm smile, gorgeous white hair, and always spoke from a place of kindness.
Laura will be dearly missed by her longtime partner and wife, Peggy Desborough, with whom she enjoyed a life of laughter, travel, and caring for others. For over 33 years, they helped one another become their best selves. Together, they created a balance that attracted so many of us to their circle. Without hesitation, the two always opened their home to those in need and nurtured all who entered their path.
She was deeply loved by her nieces and nephew (Kim, Carrie, and Ken), and her nieces and nephew in spirit (Kelly, Wendy, Maureen, and Kevin). They will miss her funny, loving spirit with all their hearts.
Laura is also survived by her rescues, Mona and Winnie, as well as numerous two-legged and four-legged friends who can't imagine a day without her.
We say, "she left us too early", but on the other side they are saying, "what took her so long?" We are profoundly confident that many beautiful souls are being touched by her light today!
Special thanks goes to Dr. Lipman for his compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Collier County Department of Animal Services (https://tinyurl.com/collier-das). Peggy asks us to remember life is fragile, to live each moment fully and to love hard. Laura reminds us to be kind to all creatures great and small.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019