Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
28300 Beaumont Road
Bonita Springs, FL
Lauren Jacobsen


1957 - 2019
Lauren Jacobsen Obituary
Lauren Jacobsen

Bonita Springs, FL

Lauren Jacobsen of

Bonita Springs, FL passed away

Saturday evening May 4, 2019. She was born August 27th, 1957 in New York City, NY to Torrey and Dorothy Jacobsen.

Lauren began her nursing career after graduating from Englewood Hospital School of Nursing. She completed her BSN at St. Peter's College and her education as a Nurse

Practitioner at Widener

University. She has helped thousands of patients during her long career and she will be missed by everyone, especially her loving family.

Lauren is preceded by her parents Torrey C. Jacobsen and Dorothy (Finn) Jacobsen.

Lauren is survived by her loving husband Lee M. Wehr of Bonita Springs FL. She is survived by four brothers, Torrey (Rita) Jacobsen Jr. of Gambrills MD, William (Mary) Jacobsen of Northvale NJ, Andrew Jacobsen of FL and Paul Jacobsen of Ocean City NJ. Lauren is also survived by two sisters, Doreen (John) Barry of Lewes, DE and Bernadette (Rob) Sargente of Ivyland PA, and fifteen wonderful nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Lauren's life is scheduled for Friday May 10th, 10:00 am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs, FL.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to The ALS Association. http://www.alsa.org/

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 8, 2019
