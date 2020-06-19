Laverne Elfrida Ranne
Augusta, KS - Laverne Elfrida Ranne, 84, of Augusta, Ks, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Augusta, KS. Laverne was born in Clarinda, Iowa on September 21, 1935, to the late Elfreida (Edwardson) and Verne Olson. She worked as a nurse in hospitals, chemical dependency rehabilitation centers, and in hospice care. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Margaret Taylor and brother, John Olson. She is survived by sons, Randy and Brian Laughlin; daughter, Paula Crozier (Warren); and granddaughters Lauren, Abby and Jamie Crozier; 5 nieces and 2 nephews; numerous great-nieces and great nephews and many friends. Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Beauties and Beasts, 114 S Pattie, Wichita, KS 67211.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.