Lawrence Goembel Summerfield
Appleton, WI - Lawrence Goembel Summerfield, age 78, of Appleton, WI and Naples, FL, finally chose to give up his battle with cancer and COPD on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at Cherry Meadows Hospice Residence. He was born on August 21, 1941, to the late Charles and Marjorie (Goembel) Summerfield in Rockford, IL. Larry was a member of BPOE, American Legion, Appleton Curling Club, Naples Sailing and Yacht Club and Glen Eagle Country Club.
Larry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patti; his daughters and grandchildren, Kimberly Orput- Alex and Max, Meredith (Thomas) Sawyer - Stephen and Rose - Lucy - Nicole, Carolyn Summerfield (Scott Holton) - Mya and Cade. Stepchildren, Dirk (Jennifer) Robichaud - Bailey, Denise (Mike) Klauck - Kayla, Erica, Melissa and Jason, Darcey (Kevin) Brinkhoff- Collin, Molly and Ella.
Larry believed that it was a privilege to be an American and he was proud to have served in the Army Reserve. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved Christmas, and the Green Bay Packers. He loved boating in any shape or form, whether it be a pontoon on Crab Lake, a 49' sailboat in the Carribean, or a motor yacht going from Naples to Wisconsin. He always said, "Life is too short to own an ugly boat," and, "A ship in the harbor is safe but that's not what ships are for." He believed that although you can't change the direction of the wind, you can get where you want to go by adjusting your sails. He loved all music, from classical to calypso, big band to rhythm and blues, rock and roll to country, pop to polka; he enjoyed it all.
He believed in doing things HIS way. He felt that "life was uncertain, eat dessert first". He always wanted to die with a cigar in one hand and a manhattan in the other. He gave it his best shot!
A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton. Friends may visit beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to and Cherry Meadows Hospice Residence.
The family would like to thank his primary care physician Dr. S. Eiben, Dr. Edwin and the entire staff at ThedaCare Cancer Center of Appleton and entire staff of ThedaCare Hospice/Cherry Meadows Hospice Residence.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020