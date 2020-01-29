Resources
Naples - Lawrence (Larry) J. Portner, age 83, 35 year resident of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, his son and daughter in-law, granddaughter and his Greyhound, Drew. Larry was born in Vineland, NJ, traveled to Massachusetts for employment. There he spent 20 years at Digital Equipment Corp. where he was the first to propose a 'help' command, eventually retiring as Senior Vice President. After Digital, he worked with a number of companies including Apollo Computer, Data General Corp., Haht Software and Kronos, Inc. Larry enjoyed sailing and had a long standing love of dogs. A life unfinished!

Contributions may be made to the Greyhound Rescue charity: Greyhound Rescue of N.E., Inc.; Phone: (508) 478-1617; email: [email protected]; URL: https://greyhoundrescuene.org/
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
