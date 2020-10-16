1/1
Leah Delores Walker Jarvis
Jacksonville - Leah Delores Walker Jarvis, 84, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 14, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL with her family by her side. Leah was born in Perry, Florida moving to Naples, FL at an early age and residing there for 70 years before coming to Jacksonville, FL 15 years ago. She was preceded in death by a son, a daughter, a brother and other family members. She loved her family and is survived by loving daughters Brenda Zook and Sandra Beasley; devoted sons, James Brown, Walker Lee Jarvis and Scott Jarvis; brother, sister, Shearon Piper; nephews, niece's, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several other wonderful relatives and friends.




Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
