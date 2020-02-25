|
|
Lena Maria Engh
Marco Island -
Lena Maria Engh, resident of Marco Island, passed away peacefully at home with her husband, Bertil, at her side on the evening of February 20th, 2020.
Born in Nässjö, Sweden on May 8, 1948, Lena first came with her family to the United States in 1978. She and her husband became US citizens in 2002. Lena enthusiastically joined her husband in many moves around the world, including England, Holland, Brazil, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin before retiring to Marco Island in 2012.
A voracious reader, Lena loved spending time outdoors with a good book. When not reading or solving crossword puzzles, she could often be found playing bridge with her large circle of friends, a passion that she kept up for more than fifty years.
Lena cherished the time that she was able to spend with her family. She traveled every year to see her children and their families and especially loved the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Bertil, children Fredrik (Julie) Eng and Susanna (Andy) Eng - Ziskin, granddaughters Lillemor and Annika Eng, sister Eva Östling, brother Anders (Karin) Östling, aunt Petra Hedlund, and many cousins, nephews and other family members and friends.
In accordance with her final wishes, a private memorial will be held with family in attendance.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020