Services
Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home
577 E. Elkcam Circle
Marco Island, FL 34145
(239) 394-7573
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Engh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Maria Engh


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena Maria Engh Obituary
Lena Maria Engh

Marco Island -

Lena Maria Engh, resident of Marco Island, passed away peacefully at home with her husband, Bertil, at her side on the evening of February 20th, 2020.

Born in Nässjö, Sweden on May 8, 1948, Lena first came with her family to the United States in 1978. She and her husband became US citizens in 2002. Lena enthusiastically joined her husband in many moves around the world, including England, Holland, Brazil, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin before retiring to Marco Island in 2012.

A voracious reader, Lena loved spending time outdoors with a good book. When not reading or solving crossword puzzles, she could often be found playing bridge with her large circle of friends, a passion that she kept up for more than fifty years.

Lena cherished the time that she was able to spend with her family. She traveled every year to see her children and their families and especially loved the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Bertil, children Fredrik (Julie) Eng and Susanna (Andy) Eng - Ziskin, granddaughters Lillemor and Annika Eng, sister Eva Östling, brother Anders (Karin) Östling, aunt Petra Hedlund, and many cousins, nephews and other family members and friends.

In accordance with her final wishes, a private memorial will be held with family in attendance.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -