Lena McClure

Lena McClureBorn: June 8 1949, Died Sept. 18, 2020 Born and raised in Udorn, Thailand, Married to Joe McClure for 50 years,,Left behind is her husband Joe C. McClure; two sons Thomas Lee McClure of Atlanta Ga., Robert Joseph McClure of Naples Florida; four granddaughters; one grandson and two great-grandchildren. Lena was a devout Buddhist and her remains will be cremated on Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020. Lena passed away due lung cancer and complications caused by it .She enjoyed working in her garden and green house and was a professional seamstress by trade. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of gifts or flowers please donate to a local lung Cancer Society