1/
Lena McClure
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lena McClure

Born: June 8 1949, Died Sept. 18, 2020 Born and raised in Udorn, Thailand, Married to Joe McClure for 50 years,,

Left behind is her husband Joe C. McClure; two sons Thomas Lee McClure of Atlanta Ga., Robert Joseph McClure of Naples Florida; four granddaughters; one grandson and two great-grandchildren. Lena was a devout Buddhist and her remains will be cremated on Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020. Lena passed away due lung cancer and complications caused by it .

She enjoyed working in her garden and green house and was a professional seamstress by trade. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of gifts or flowers please donate to a local lung Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved