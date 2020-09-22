Lena McClure
Born: June 8 1949, Died Sept. 18, 2020 Born and raised in Udorn, Thailand, Married to Joe McClure for 50 years,,
Left behind is her husband Joe C. McClure; two sons Thomas Lee McClure of Atlanta Ga., Robert Joseph McClure of Naples Florida; four granddaughters; one grandson and two great-grandchildren. Lena was a devout Buddhist and her remains will be cremated on Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020. Lena passed away due lung cancer and complications caused by it .
She enjoyed working in her garden and green house and was a professional seamstress by trade. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of gifts or flowers please donate to a local lung Cancer Society
.