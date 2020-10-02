1/1
Leo F. Arria
Leo F. Arria

Naples - Leo F. Arria, 73, of Naples, FL, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Formerly of West Haven, CT, he had been a Naples resident for over 20 years. He was born July 15, 1947 in Boston, MA, the son of Frank and Olivia (née Reale) Arria.

Leo served 2 years in the U.S. Army. His career was with the West Haven Fire Department from 1972 to 2003. During this time he was an inspector, being one of the first public education specialists in the department. He made great efforts in getting the program "off the ground". He also did a commendable job as union President.

During his years in Naples, he served on HOA boards as President in communities where he resided in the Vineyards. Golf was a very big part of his life, as was his love of music. He also had a great passion for cooking, especially for friends.

Mr. Arria is survived by his loving companion, Linda Alcocer; his beloved children, Tina Arria of West Haven, Jennifer Cox of Meriden, CT and James Arria of West Haven; and his cherished granddaughter, Olivia Cox.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles Arria.

A celebration of his life will be held in Florida at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Folds of Honor, www.foldsofhonor.org.










Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
Irene, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Butch. I have now lost two very close friends from my high school years. I can still remember some wonderful times we had. I did get to see Butch at Biagettis when he would come up and visit during the summer. Please know that I am thinking of you and your family during this difficult time.
Bob Grottole
Friend
