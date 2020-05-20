|
|
Leo J. Nash
Naples - Leo J. Nash, a resident of Naples, FL, died peacefully on May 18, 2020 surrounded by family who loved him dearly. He is now in heaven with his beloved wife of 53 years, Helen Nash, who passed away in 2008.
Leo was born on April 8th 1927 in Little Falls, NY. He is preceded in death by parents, Jeremiah and Emma (Clarke) Nash, brothers Jeremiah Nash, Richard Nash and three sisters: Agnes Nash, Geraldine Knowles and Mary Pat McCaffrey.
At 17, after graduating from St. Mary's Academy in Little Falls, Leo's mom signed papers to let him join the army, starting in the Army Specialized Training Program. Leo spent time at Camp Robinson and Camp Dix and in Jan. 1946 was shipped to Naples, Italy, put in charge of the Army PX, distributing beer, food and other comfort items. After a few months, Leo was sent to Rome, selected to play the snare drum with the 245th Army Ground Force Band. After receiving his Honorable Discharge on Feb. 6, 1947, Leo attended and graduated from Marquette in 1951. He later attained an MBA from the University of New Haven.
Leo met the love of his life, Helen Cahill, at a party at the Ardmore Apt near Marquette and months later they were married. Together they had four children, Mike (Gretchen) Nash of Marco Island, FL, Kathleen (Michael) Cosgrove of Marietta GA, Tom (Eileen) Nash of Northfield, IL and Nancy (John) Watkins of Kentfield, CA. Leo adored his eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Leo spent his career in finance. The majority of his time with was with US Plywood/Champion International. His last position was as the Treasurer of US Plywood, staying until it's acquisition by Georgia Pacific.
After retiring in 1988, Leo and Helen moved from New Canaan, CT to Naples, FL. Together they dedicated time helping those in need through St. Vincent de Paul, acting as President for a few years. Both Leo and Helen had strong catholic faith, attending services regularly at St. Johns. They loved traveling but most importantly, they treasured our large family gatherings.
In Naples, Leo enjoyed the sun, beach, and playing tennis, only giving up tennis at the impressive age of 88. Some of Leo's favorites times were Big Band dancing (he was a great dancer), camping trips, traveling, playing hearts with family and friends (shooting the moon many times). Leo was a big fan of Marquette academics and sports, particularly the men's basketball team. Even at age 93, Leo was an active stock trader and enjoyed reading/trading books with his dear friends at Aston Gardens.
Leo was a character, loved and admired by many. His motto was "work hard, play hard and pray hard". It brings us comfort that he is reunited with his beloved wife, Helen and with God, who was clearly proud of his time on earth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples, FL 34108. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass. Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, his Mass will also be streamed online and can be watched at https://saintjohntheevangelist.com/events/online-funeral-mass. Inurnment will be private in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leo's name may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 4451 Mercantile Ave, Naples, FL 34104. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2020